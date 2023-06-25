Hurricanes re-sign captain Jordan Staal to a 4-year contract worth $11.6 million

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes are keeping captain Jordan Staal around. Staal signed a four-year contract that’s worth $11.6 million. The deal carries an annual salary cap hit of $2.9 million. That’s a bargain price for a player widely considered one of the best defensive players in the NHL. Staal is now under contract through the 2026-27 season. The soon-to-be 35-year-old from Thunder Bay, Ontario, won the Stanley Cup with Pittsburgh in 2009 and has been Carolina’s captain since 2019.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.