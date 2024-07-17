Hurricanes put Evgeny Kuznetsov on unconditional waivers to terminate his NHL contract

The Carolina Hurricanes have put Evgeny Kuznetsov on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his NHL contract. Kuznetsov was owed $6 million of his $8 million salary in the final year of his deal. General manager Eric Tulsky said the two sides ultimately agreed this was the best course of action for the player and the team. Reports emerged earlier in the week that Kuznetsov was going home to Russia to play in the KHL. Carolina acquired Kuznetsov from Washington before the trade deadline in March. His departure from North America removes any obligations on the salary cap for the Hurricanes and Capitals.

