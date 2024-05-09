Hurricanes make change in net. Go to Pytor Kochetkov for Game 3 against the Rangers

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes are making a change in goal for Game 3 against the New York Rangers trailing the series 2-0. Pyotr Kochetkov is set to start Thursday night after Frederik Andersen was in net for their first seven playoff games. Coach Rod Brind’Amour says it’s a chance for Andersen to get some rest. Brind’Amour thinks Kochetkov will be fresh and hopes the 24-year-old rookie has a great game. Andersen allowed eight goals on 62 shots through the first two games against the Rangers. Kochetkov has not played since April 14.

