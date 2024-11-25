Hurricanes goaltender Kochetkov is in concussion protocol after weekend on-ice collision

By The Associated Press
Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov (52) is helped off the ice by head athletic trainer Doug Bennett, left, and linesman David Brisebois (96) after an injury in overtime of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets in Columbus, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sue Ogrocki]

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour says goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov is in the concussion protocol. Kochetkov was knocked from Saturday’s game against Columbus after a collision with teammate Sean Walker. Brind’Amour didn’t have an exact timeline for Kochetkov’s return for a team already dealing with injury concerns at the position. The 25-year-old Kochetkov is 10-2-0 this year with a 2.42 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage. The Hurricanes said last week that netminder Frederik Andersen would need knee surgery with a projected recovery time of 8 to 12 weeks.

