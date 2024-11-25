Hurricanes goaltender Kochetkov is in concussion protocol after weekend on-ice collision

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour says goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov is in the concussion protocol. Kochetkov was knocked from Saturday’s game against Columbus after a collision with teammate Sean Walker. Brind’Amour didn’t have an exact timeline for Kochetkov’s return for a team already dealing with injury concerns at the position. The 25-year-old Kochetkov is 10-2-0 this year with a 2.42 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage. The Hurricanes said last week that netminder Frederik Andersen would need knee surgery with a projected recovery time of 8 to 12 weeks.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.