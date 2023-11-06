Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen is out indefinitely because of a blood clotting issue

By The Associated Press
Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen watches play during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Franklin II]

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen is out indefinitely after medical tests found a blood clotting issue. General manager Don Waddell issued an update on Andersen’s status Monday, saying there’s no timetable for the 34-year-old’s return. Waddell said the team does expect Andersen to make a full recovery. Veteran Jaroslav Halak has joined the team on a free agent tryout. Antti Raanta is expected to shoulder the load in net in Andersen’s absence. Andersen last played Thursday and was 4-1-0 in six starts this season.

