Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen is out indefinitely because of a blood clotting issue

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen is out indefinitely after medical tests found a blood clotting issue. General manager Don Waddell issued an update on Andersen’s status Monday, saying there’s no timetable for the 34-year-old’s return. Waddell said the team does expect Andersen to make a full recovery. Veteran Jaroslav Halak has joined the team on a free agent tryout. Antti Raanta is expected to shoulder the load in net in Andersen’s absence. Andersen last played Thursday and was 4-1-0 in six starts this season.

