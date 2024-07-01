Hurricanes GM faces balancing act in offsetting free agent losses, while locking up Slavin long term

Newly promoted general manager Eric Tulsky says the Carolina Hurricanes are retooling and not rebuilding in the wake of losing several key players to free agency. Easing his worries was the chance to lock up star shutdown defenseman Jaccob Slavin to an eight-year contract. The departures, however, very much out-weighed the Hurricanes’ additions. A day after trading the rights to forward Jake Guentzel to Florida, the Hurricanes watched a parade of talent head elsewhere. Among their losses were defensemen Brett Pesce, Brady Skjei and forward Teuvo Teravainen. Carolina countered by adding six players to mid- to low-end deals, topped by defenseman Sean Walker, who signed a five-year, $18 million contract.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.