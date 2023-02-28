Hurricanes get Puljujarvi; Capitals make pair of trades

By STEPHEN WHYNO The Associated Press
FILE - Edmonton Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi (13) shoots as he is pressured by Anaheim Ducks' Cam Fowler (4) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. The Carolina Hurricanes have acquired winger Jesse Puljujarvi in a trade with the Edmonton Oilers. Carolina sent the rights to 22-year-old unsigned draft pick Patrik Puistola to Edmonton in the swap of young Finns completed Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jae C. Hong]

The Carolina Hurricanes have acquired winger Jesse Puljujarvi in a trade with the Edmonton Oilers. The move comes with the NHL waiting for the New York Rangers to finalize a deal with Chicago for Patrick Kane. Minnesota also acquired well-traveled forward Marcus Johansson from busy Washington. The Capitals traded Boston’s first-round pick this year and veteran Erik Gustafsson to Toronto for young defenseman Rasmus Sandin and got a third-rounder in 2024 back from the Wild for Johansson.

