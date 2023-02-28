Hurricanes get Puljujarvi; Capitals make pair of trades

The Carolina Hurricanes have acquired winger Jesse Puljujarvi in a trade with the Edmonton Oilers. The move comes with the NHL waiting for the New York Rangers to finalize a deal with Chicago for Patrick Kane. Minnesota also acquired well-traveled forward Marcus Johansson from busy Washington. The Capitals traded Boston’s first-round pick this year and veteran Erik Gustafsson to Toronto for young defenseman Rasmus Sandin and got a third-rounder in 2024 back from the Wild for Johansson.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.