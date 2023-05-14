Hurricanes face decisions in net with Andersen, Raanta healthy for East final

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes were comfortable with using a rotation of two reliable veterans in net through the regular season. Things have looked different in the playoffs by necessity. The question is whether they’ll return to a rotation with both healthy again in the Eastern Conference Final against Florida. Antti Raanta got the most work in the first round with Frederik Andersen recovering from an illness. Andersen took over for the second round while Raanta recovered from his own ailment. Each played well in those longer stints. Coach Rod Brind’Amour isn’t revealing his plan for the best-of-seven series.

