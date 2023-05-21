Hurricanes face challenge of solving Bobrovsky, scoring more in East final

By AARON BEARD The Associated Press
Florida Panthers' Josh Mahura (28) takes Carolina Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho (20) off the puck and to the ice during the third period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, May 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Karl B DeBlaker]

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes have to find a way to turn more scoring chances into goals to stay in the Eastern Conference Final against Florida. The Hurricanes lost the first two games of the series on home ice and next hit the road to face the Panthers for Game 3. Carolina has three goals on 103 shots in a series that has featured five overtime periods. Carolina has also managed just one goal in nearly 158 minutes of play dating back to the third period of a four-overtime thriller that opened the series.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.