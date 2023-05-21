Hurricanes face challenge of solving Bobrovsky, scoring more in East final

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes have to find a way to turn more scoring chances into goals to stay in the Eastern Conference Final against Florida. The Hurricanes lost the first two games of the series on home ice and next hit the road to face the Panthers for Game 3. Carolina has three goals on 103 shots in a series that has featured five overtime periods. Carolina has also managed just one goal in nearly 158 minutes of play dating back to the third period of a four-overtime thriller that opened the series.

