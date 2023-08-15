Hurricanes extend their arena lease in Raleigh through 2044 as part of a major renovation project

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes have extended the lease at their arena in Raleigh for 20 years through the 2043-44 NHL season. The extension comes with major renovations to the building and development of the land around it into a dining and entertainment district with multifamily homes, a hotel and a separate music venue. The agreement was made in conjunction with North Carolina State because the school plays its home men’s basketball games in the arena and football across the parking lot. Setting aside 5 acres of the land for dedicated tailgate space is part of the deal.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.