Hurricanes’ Drury back to skating after Game 4 exit on hit

By The Associated Press
Carolina Hurricanes' Jack Drury (18) jumps to avoid the puck between New York Islanders' Ilya Sorokin and Scott Mayfield (24) during overtime in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, April 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Karl B DeBlaker]

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour says forward Jack Drury has resumed skating after being knocked from Game 4 against the New York Islanders following a jarring hit into the boards. Drury missed the Hurricanes’ Game 5 loss to the Islanders on Tuesday following the hit by Ryan Pulock two days earlier, though Brind’Amour said Drury doesn’t have a concussion. Drury had been elevated to a larger role due to injuries. That includes forward Andrei Svechnikov being lost to a season-ending knee injury in March and fellow top-liner Teuvo Teravainen being knocked from Game 2 with a broken hand.

