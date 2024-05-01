Hurricanes’ depth proves critical to secure 2nd-round playoff matchup against the Rangers

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes’ depth proved key in pushing past the New York Islanders in the first round of the NHL playoffs. The Hurricanes saw Evgeny Kuznetsov, Stefan Noesen and Jack Drury each tally at least three points. That’s welcome production behind top threats like Sebastian Aho, Andrei Svechnikov, Seth Jarvis and Jake Guentzel. The Hurricanes next face the New York Rangers in the second round after beating the Islanders in Tuesday’s Game 5 clincher. That win came with Drury scoring his first career postseason goal for the lead, followed by Noesen eight seconds later off a fluky third-period bounce.

