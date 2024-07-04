Hurricanes continue restocking in free agency by signing Jack Roslovic to a 1-year deal

The Carolina Hurricanes continue to restock in free agency by signing forward Jack Roslovic to a one-year contract worth $2.8 million. He is the sixth NHL player the Hurricanes have added this week. They also signed forwards William Carrier, Tyson Jost and Eric Robinson and defensemen Sean Walker and Shayne Gostisbehere. Carolina lost Jake Guentzel to Tampa Bay, Teuvo Teravainen to Chicago, Brett Pesce and Stefan Noesen to New Jersey and Brady Skjei to Nashville. Questions remain about the future of restricted free agent Martin Necas, whose father has said he wants to be traded to get a bigger role elsewhere.

