Hurricanes avoid major injury for DeAngelo and close in on getting Pesce back for Rangers series

The Carolina Hurricanes have avoided a major injury concern for defenseman Tony DeAngelo while veteran blue-liner Brett Pesce is nearing a return from a lower-body injury. Team president and general manager Don Waddell said Wednesday that Pesce has shed a walking boot. He hasn’t played since Game 2 of the first-round series against the New York Islanders. Waddell said Pesce should play at some point in the second-round series against the New York Rangers. DeAngelo exited in the final minutes of Game 5 against the Islanders after taking an uncalled slash. But Waddell said X-rays came back clear for DeAngelo.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.