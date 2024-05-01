Hurricanes avoid major injury for DeAngelo and close in on getting Pesce back for Rangers series

By AARON BEARD The Associated Press
Carolina Hurricanes' Tony DeAngelo (77) and goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) tangle with New York Islanders' Anders Lee (27) during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, April 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Karl B DeBlaker]

The Carolina Hurricanes have avoided a major injury concern for defenseman Tony DeAngelo while veteran blue-liner Brett Pesce is nearing a return from a lower-body injury. Team president and general manager Don Waddell said Wednesday that Pesce has shed a walking boot. He hasn’t played since Game 2 of the first-round series against the New York Islanders. Waddell said Pesce should play at some point in the second-round series against the New York Rangers. DeAngelo exited in the final minutes of Game 5 against the Islanders after taking an uncalled slash. But Waddell said X-rays came back clear for DeAngelo.

