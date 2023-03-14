Hurricanes’ Andrei Svechnikov out for season with torn ACL

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov is out for the remainder of the regular season and the playoffs because of a torn ligament in his right knee. The team announced Svechnikov would undergo reconstruction surgery on his anterior cruciate ligament on Thursday. The Hurricanes already said he’d be out indefinitely with the knee injury but had been hoping for a better diagnosis. Losing Svechnikov is a crushing blow to Carolina in a loaded Eastern Conference. The 22-year-old is tied for second on the team in points with 55 and ranks third in goals with 23.

