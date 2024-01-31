Hurricanes’ Andersen set to resume on-ice conditioning work after blood-clotting issue

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen is returning to limited on-ice conditioning work in his recovery from a blood-clotting issue that has sidelined him since November. The Hurricanes announced the update on Andersen’s status Wednesday. In a statement, Andersen says he’s “thrilled that I’m a step closer to joining my teammates and competing on the ice.” General manager Don Waddell said Andersen had been on anti-coagulation medication since being diagnosed with a deep-vein thrombosis and subsequent pulmonary embolisms. Waddell says Andersen had returned to off-ice activities “without complication.” Andersen hasn’t played since Nov. 2.

