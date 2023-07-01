Hurricanes and Rangers turn their divisional rivalry into free-agency signing frenzy

The Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers are taking their on-ice Metropolitan Division rivalry to paper. The two teams were quick out of the gate in making a number of signings and re-signings to open the NHL’s free agency period. The Hurricanes re-signed their goalie tandem of Antti Raanta and Frederik Andersen and also brought back speedy forward Jesper Fast. Their biggest free agent signing was landing defenseman Dmitry Orlov. The Rangers signed forwards Blake Wheeler, Nick Bonino and Tyler Pitlick, and three-time Stanley Cup champion goalie Jonathan Quick. Elsewhere, the Buffalo Sabres are bringing back forward Tyson Jost and addressed their defensive needs by signing Connor Clifton and Erik Johnson.

