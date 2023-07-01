Hurricanes and Rangers turn their divisional rivalry into free-agency signing frenzy

By JOHN WAWROW The Associated Press
FILE - Winnipeg Jets right wing Blake Wheeler (26) tries to controls the puck as Toronto Maple Leafs right wing William Nylander (88) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 in Toronto. A handful of teams spent the eve of free agency clearing salary cap space with big money buyouts. The Winnipeg Jets put former captain Blake Wheeler on unconditional waivers to buy out the final year of his contract. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nathan Denette]

The Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers are taking their on-ice Metropolitan Division rivalry to paper. The two teams were quick out of the gate in making a number of signings and re-signings to open the NHL’s free agency period. The Hurricanes re-signed their goalie tandem of Antti Raanta and Frederik Andersen and also brought back speedy forward Jesper Fast. Their biggest free agent signing was landing defenseman Dmitry Orlov. The Rangers signed forwards Blake Wheeler, Nick Bonino and Tyler Pitlick, and three-time Stanley Cup champion goalie Jonathan Quick. Elsewhere, the Buffalo Sabres are bringing back forward Tyson Jost and addressed their defensive needs by signing Connor Clifton and Erik Johnson.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.