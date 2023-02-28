Hurricanes acquire Jesse Puljujarvi in trade with Oilers

The Carolina Hurricanes have acquired winger Jesse Puljujarvi in a trade with the Edmonton Oilers. Carolina sent the rights to 22-year-old unsigned draft pick Patrik Puistola to Edmonton in the swap of young Finns. The Hurricanes hope to unlock Puljujarvi’s offensive production after the No. 4 pick in 2016 has put up just 117 points in 337 NHL regular-season and playoff games. The move helps replace what Carolina expected of Max Pacioretty before the winger re-tore his right Achilles tendon. Edmonton clears $3 million off the salary cap in preparation for more moves before the trade deadline Friday.

