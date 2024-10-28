Hurley’s return to Duke ends in an exhibition blowout loss — but with plenty of love, too

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Former Duke All-American Bobby Hurley returned to Cameron Indoor Stadium to coach Arizona State in a charity exhibition game Sunday night. The seventh-ranked Blue Devils beat the Sun Devils 103-47 in the game that marked the first time Hurley had coached against his alma mater. Hurley was the point guard on Duke’s 1991 and 1992 NCAA championship teams. He also has his retired No. 11 jersey hanging from the rafters. Hurley received a rousing ovation from the Duke crowd and took part in a pregame ceremony with current Duke coach Jon Scheyer and now-retired Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.