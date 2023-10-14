Hurkacz powers past Korda to advance to Shanghai Masters final

By The Associated Press
Andrey Rublev of Russia returns a shot to Ugo Humbert of France during the men's singles quarterfinal match of the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament at Qizhong Forest Sports City Tennis Center in Shanghai, China, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andy Wong]

SHANGHAI (AP) — Hubert Hurkacz served his way into the Shanghai Masters final with a dominant 6-3, 6-4 win over Sebastian Korda. The 17th-ranked Polish player compiled 14 aces and didn’t face a break point. In the final Hurkacz will play either Grigor Dimitrov or seventh-ranked Andrey Rublev who play later Saturday.

