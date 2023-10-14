Hurkacz powers past Korda to advance to Shanghai Masters final

SHANGHAI (AP) — Hubert Hurkacz served his way into the Shanghai Masters final with a dominant 6-3, 6-4 win over Sebastian Korda. The 17th-ranked Polish player compiled 14 aces and didn’t face a break point. In the final Hurkacz will play either Grigor Dimitrov or seventh-ranked Andrey Rublev who play later Saturday.

