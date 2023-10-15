Hurkacz beats Rublev to claim Shanghai Masters title

SHANGHAI (AP) — Hubert Hurkacz claimed his second Masters title in a dramatic final at the Shanghai Masters, saving a match point before prevailing 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (8) against Andrey Rublev. Like he did in his impressive semifinal win over Sebastian Korda, the Polish player’s serve was again his strike weapon as he sent down 21 aces and won more than 80% of his first serve points. As the match tightened, Rublev saved one match point on serve at 4-5 before taking a 5-2 advantage in the third set tiebreaker before Hurkacz fought back and converted on his fourth chance to take the title after two hours and nine minutes.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.