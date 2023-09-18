Hurdling record holder Tobi Amusan’s whereabouts case heads to the Court of Arbitration for Sport

Anti-doping regulators are appealing a decision that exonerated world-record hurdler Tobi Amusan from a violation for missing drug tests that could have cost her a year or more out of the sport. The Athletics Integrity Unit said Monday that it filed its appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport last week. That organization provisionally suspended Amusan for missing three tests in the span of a year, but an appeals panel overturned the suspension, which allowed the Nigerian to compete earlier this summer at world championships, where she finished sixth.

