Hurdles produce an Olympic win for America and -finally – a medal for France in track

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — America’s Masai Russell won a photo finish Saturday in the women’s 100-meter hurdles where the biggest cheer came for Cyrena Samba-Mayela, whose silver medal marks the first of any color for France at the Olympic track meet.

In a close-as-can-be race down the straightaway, Russell finished in 12.33 seconds, but had to wait another 15 seconds to learn she had beaten the Frenchwoman by .01.

Defending champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, who competes for Puerto Rico, was another .02 back for bronze.

No cheers were louder than those for Samba-Mayela, who broke a shutout for the host country on the laset day of action at the Stade de France.

