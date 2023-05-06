Hurdles have been no challenge for Jets rookie Zack Kuntz

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zack Kuntz has had no trouble clearing hurdles along his journey to the NFL. The 6-foot-8 New York Jets tight end was only an inch or two shorter than he stands now when he was running for the track team at Camp Hill High School in Pennsylvania. And he absolutely dominated the hurdles as a state champion. He focused fully on football in college, overcame a knee injury last season at Old Dominion and became a seventh-round draft pick. Kuntz participated in the Jets’ rookie minicamp practice this weekend and hopes to add to a tight ends room that includes C.J. Uzomah, Tyler Conklin and Jeremy Ruckert.

