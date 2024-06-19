Hurdler Aries Merritt feeling ‘very healthy’ 9 years removed from kidney transplant, becomes coach

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Top hurdlers reach out to world-record holder Aries Merritt to ask for his input all the time. So do transplant recipients. Merritt had a kidney transplant in 2015, just days after winning a bronze medal in the 110-meter hurdles at the Beijing world championships. These days, helping anyone clear hurdles on the track or in life are important tasks for the 38-year-old Merritt. He’s analyzed the technique of numerous hurdlers at the Olympic Trials this week in Eugene, Oregon, who have reached out. That in addition to his coaching responsibilities at Brown University. His goal is to reach new heights in coaching.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.