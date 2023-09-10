Hunt’s long TD run helps Jackson State outlast Southern 27-14

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Andre Hunt raced 75 yards for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter to put the finishing touches on Jackson State’s 27-14 victory over Southern. Hunt’s run came on the first play from scrimmage after the Jaguars had closed to within 20-14. The Tigers (2-1, 1-1), the defending champions in the Southwestern Athletic Conference, picked up their fourth straight win over Southern (0-2) in the Jaguars’ conference opener.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.