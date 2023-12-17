Huntley-Hatfield’s 20 points spark Louisville past Pepperdine 85-63

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Brandon Huntley-Hatfield put up 20 points for the second straight game and pulled down a season-high 12 rebounds as Louisville out-paced Pepperdine to earn an 85-63 victory to snap a three-game losing streak.Losses to Virginia Tech and DePaul followed by an embarrassing, 75-63 loss to Arkansas State, the program’s first double-digit loss at home to a team with a losing record since 1963, have sparked speculation about coach Kenny Payne’s job security. Payne is 5-6 in his second season, 9-34 overall. The win Sunday gives Louisville one more win than a year ago. The Cardinals face ranked opponents in their next two games: No. 14 Kentucky, their arch-rival, at home on Thursday and at No. 22 Virginia on January 3.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.