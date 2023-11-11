Hunter’s late free throws get Clemson past UAB, 77-76

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Chase Hunter knocked down a pair of free throws with three seconds left and Clemson used a late rally to earn a 77-76 win over UAB in an Asheville Championship semifinal. The win pulls Clemson even in the all-time series, 2-2. The Tigers will play Davidson, a 64-61 winner over Maryland, for the tournament title on Sunday. UAB will play the Terrapins for third place.

