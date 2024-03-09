Hunter’s 30 points send Texas past Oklahoma 94-80 in Big 12 regular season finale

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Tyrese Hunter scored a career-high 30 points on 9-for-13 shooting, Dylan Disu scored 16 points and Texas beat Oklahoma 94-80 to close the Big 12 Conference regular season. Rivaldo Soares tied a career-high 21 points for Oklahoma before leaving the game with 3:13 remaining after teammate Sam Goodwin stepped on his foot on the defensive end. The Longhorns started the second half with an 8-0 run for their first double-digit lead at 48-35. Disu and Abmas each made layups and Hunter made a pair of foul shots and a mid-range jump shot in the middle of the lane within the first two minutes after halftime.

