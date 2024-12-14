Hunter’s 3-point shooting leads Memphis to 87-82 OT win at No. 16 Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Tyrese Hunter had 23 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 59.3 seconds left in overtime, as Memphis rallied past No. 16 Clemson 87-82 on Saturday. Hunter had seven of Memphis’ 12 3s, including two critical baskets from the behind the arc in the extra period. Memphis (8-2) trailed 69-63 with 2:22 to go on Ian Schieffelin’s layup. But it finished the second half with a 9-3 run to force the extra period. Viktor Lakhin had 23 points and 11 rebounds to lead Clemson.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.