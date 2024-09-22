Hunter Watson guides Sam Houston to 31-11 victory over New Mexico State

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Hunter Watson rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns to lead Sam Houston State to a 31-11 victory over New Mexico State in the Bearkats’ Conference USA opener. New Mexico State (1-3, 0-2) scored first on a 32-yard field goal by Abraham Montano, but it was all Bearkats after that. Watson answered with a 46-yard touchdown run four plays later to give Sam Houston (3-1, 1-0) the lead for good.

