Hunter, Tyson lead No. 24 Clemson over Florida State 82-81

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Chase Hunter drove the lane and drew a foul, sinking the free throw, to help No. 24 Clemson escape with an 82-81 win over Florida State on Saturday. Hunter Tyson scored 27 points on 10 of 17 shooting for Clemson, which halted an eight-game road losing streak to Florida State. Matthew Cleveland scored 15 of his 18 points in the second half for Florida State, which made a season-high 13 3-pointers.
Clemson head coach Brad Brownell yells instructions to Clemson center PJ Hall (24) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida State in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Phil Sears
Florida State forward Cameron Corhen (3) loses the ball as he is surrounded by Clemson defenders in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Phil Sears
Clemson forward RJ Godfrey, center, and Florida State guard Chandler Jackson fight for control of the ball as Florida State guard Matthew Cleveland, left, looks on in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Phil Sears