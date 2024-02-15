Hunter scores 20 points, sparks Clemson’s late rally in a 77-60 victory over Miami

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Chase Hunter scored 20 points and sparked a late rally to help Clemson beat Miami 77-60. Hunter hit a 3-pointer to tie the game 57-all with 6:09 remaining. Hunter added two more from long range as Clemson closed on a 24-3 run. Joe Girard scored 18 points and had five assists for Clemson (17-7, 7-6 Atlantic Coast Conference), which won its third straight. PJ Hall added 13 points. Hunter and Girard combined for eight 3-pointers. Norchad Omier scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead Miami (15-10, 6-8).

