Hunter scores 16, Wiggins 15 as Clemson beats FAMU 86-58

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Chase Hunter scored 16 points and Chauncey Wiggins added 15 to help Clemson beat Florida A&M 86-58. Jaeden Zackery finished with 13 points and Viktor Lahkin 12 for Clemson (7-1). Ian Schieffelin scored a season-low five points on 2-of-7 shooting but grabbed 15 rebounds. Zackery scored seven points and Hunter added six as the Tigers scored 15 of the final 19 points to take a 38-32 lead into halftime. Saiyd Burnside threw down a dunk that trimmed the Rattlers’ deficit to seven points with 17:44 left but Clemson responded with an 18-2 run and they got no closer. Milton Matthews led Florida A&M (1-5) with 14 points and Roderick Coffee III added 13 points, six assists and five rebounds.

