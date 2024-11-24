Hunter Sallis scores a season-high 31 as Wake Forest holds off Detroit Mercy 67-57

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Hunter Sallis scored a season-high 31 points and put up seven of Wake Forest’s final nine points to earn a 67-57 win over Detroit Mercy in the first meeting between the schools. Sallis drilled a 3-pointer just under the five-minute mark to push the Wake Forest lead to 12, 61-49 and Davin Cosby added a layup to make it 14-point advantage, but the Titans answered with a pair of Jared Lary free throws and an Orlando Lovejoy trey to get within single digits at 63-54. Sallis hit a jumper with. two minutes left but Lary answered with a three-point play to get within eight, 65-57. Sallis hit two free throws with 16 seconds left to set the final margin.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.