Hunter Renfrow says he let down Raiders teammates in 2022, determined for bounce-back season

By MARK ANDERSON The Associated Press
FILE - Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. Since being drafted in the fifth round in 2019, Renfrow has asserted himself as one of the NFL's top receivers, but played in only 10 games last season because of injuries and posted career-low numbers. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rick Scuteri]

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is coming off his most difficult season. He went back to his home state of South Carolina after last season to clear his mind. Renfrow is showing signs early in training camp of returning to his 1,000-yard form of two seasons ago. But he still must prove he can flourish in coach Josh McDaniels’ system. Renfrow is part of a talented and deep Raiders wide receivers group.

