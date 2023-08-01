Hunter Renfrow says he let down Raiders teammates in 2022, determined for bounce-back season

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is coming off his most difficult season. He went back to his home state of South Carolina after last season to clear his mind. Renfrow is showing signs early in training camp of returning to his 1,000-yard form of two seasons ago. But he still must prove he can flourish in coach Josh McDaniels’ system. Renfrow is part of a talented and deep Raiders wide receivers group.

