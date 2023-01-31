Hunter Renfroe, Angels in 1st arbitration hearing this year

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Outfielder Hunter Renfroe has gone to salary arbitration with the Los Angeles Angels in the first case to be argued this year. Renfroe, who turned 31 on Saturday, requested a raise from $7.65 million to $11.9 million and the Angels asked arbitrators Melinda Gordon, Scott Buchheit and John Stout to pick $11.25 million. Renfroe’s hearing was the first in person since 2020, just before the pandemic, and followed two years of Zoom arguments. A decision will be held and released after later hearings. Renfroe hit .255 with 29 homers and 72 RBIs for Milwaukee last season. He was acquired by the Angels in November for right-handers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero, and minor league lefty Adam Seminaris.

