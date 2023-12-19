Hunter Renfroe and Kansas City Royals finalize $13 million, 2-year contract

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Outfielder Hunter Renfroe and the Kansas City Royals finalized a $13 million, two-year contract. Renfroe will get a $5.5 million salary next season as part of a deal that includes a $7.5 million player option for 2025 and a $1 million buyout. Renfroe who turns 32 next month, is primarily a right fielder but also plays center and first base. He hit .233 with 20 homers and 60 RBIs this past season for the Los Angeles Angels and Cincinnati, Renfroe has a career .239 average with 177 homers with 454 RBIs in eight big league seasons.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.