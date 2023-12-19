Hunter Renfroe and Kansas City Royals finalize $13 million, 2-year contract

By DAVE SKRETTA The Associated Press
FILE - Los Angeles Angels' Hunter Renfroe runs out a double against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. The Kansas City Royals made a pair of free-agent moves Friday, agreeing to a $32 million, two-year contract with pitcher Michael Wacha and a a $13 million, two-year deal with outfielder Hunter Renfroe. people familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The people spoke on condition of anonymity Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, because the agreements had not been announced. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Paul Sancya]

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Outfielder Hunter Renfroe and the Kansas City Royals finalized a  $13 million, two-year contract. Renfroe will get a $5.5 million salary next season as part of a deal that includes a $7.5 million player option for 2025 and a $1 million buyout. Renfroe who turns 32 next month, is primarily a right fielder but also plays center and first base. He hit .233 with 20 homers and 60 RBIs this past season for the Los Angeles Angels and Cincinnati, Renfroe has a career .239 average with  177 homers with 454 RBIs in eight big league seasons.

