Hunter, Lakhin, score 19 apiece and Clemson tops EKU 75-62 in first-ever meeting

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Chase Hunter and Viktor Lakhin each scored 19 points with Lakhin grabbing 12 rebounds and Clemson beat Eastern Kentucky 75-62. Devontae Blanton scored 23 points shooting 10 for 15 for Eastern Kentucky. Mayar Wol’s 3-pointer gave the Colonels a 54-50 lead with 12:50 left. Clemson scored the next nine points and never trailed again. Jaeden Zackery’s layup with 8:20 left put Clemson ahead 66-56 and it led by double digits the rest of the way.

