TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Chase Hunter scored 14 points and PJ Hall scored 13 as Clemson beat Florida State for the third straight time, 78-67. The win snapped a string of four losses in five games for Clemson and snapped Florida State’s run of five straight wins.

