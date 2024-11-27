Hunter, Haggerty again lead way for Memphis in 71-63 win over Michigan State to reach Maui finale

Memphis’ guard tandem of Tyrese Hunter and PJ Haggerty combined for 39 points and Memphis beat Michigan State 71-63 on Tuesday to advance to the Maui Invitational title game. Hunter scored 23 points, shooting 5 of 10 on 3-point attempts. He had seven 3-pointers in the Tigers’ 99-97 overtime victory over No. 2 UConn on Monday. Haggerty added 16 points with nine rebounds. The two guards combined for 48 points against UConn. Jase Richardson scored 18 points with a trio of 3-pointers to lead the Spartans (5-2).

