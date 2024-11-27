Hunter, Haggerty again lead way for Memphis in 71-63 win over Michigan State to reach Maui finale

By The Associated Press
Memphis guard Tyrese Hunter (11) reacts to scoring against Michigan State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Memphis won 71-63. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lindsey Wasson]

Memphis’ guard tandem of Tyrese Hunter and PJ Haggerty combined for 39 points and Memphis beat Michigan State 71-63 on Tuesday to advance to the Maui Invitational title game. Hunter scored 23 points, shooting 5 of 10 on 3-point attempts. He had seven 3-pointers in the Tigers’ 99-97 overtime victory over No. 2 UConn on Monday. Haggerty added 16 points with nine rebounds.  The two guards combined for 48 points against UConn. Jase Richardson scored 18 points with a trio of 3-pointers to lead the Spartans (5-2).

