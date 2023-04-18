Hunter Greene, Reds agree to $53 million, 6-year contract

CINCINNATI (AP) — Hard-throwing right-hander Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds agreed to a $53 million, six-year contract. Greene had agreed last month to a one-year contract paying $730,000 while in the major leagues and $350,000 in the minors. His new deal includes a $21 million team option for 2029 with a $2 million buyout. Greene, 23, became the first Reds pitcher age 25 or younger to start on opening day since 1980. Greene started Monday night and left after three innings after being struck on the right leg by a comebacker. X-rays were negative.

