Hunter Greene among 3 Reds pitchers to go to COVID-19 list. He’s expected to miss a week

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds say right-handed pitcher Hunter Greene is among three pitchers placed on the COVID-19 injured list. Manager David Bell said Friday that the 24-year-old fireballer will be on the list for seven days. Bell says Greene could start again as early as Sept. 8 if he continues to get well. Right-handers Fernando Cruz and Ben Lively also went on the list. Greene had three starts after returning Aug. 20 from nearly two months on the injured list with a sore hip. His first two starts after that were rocky, but he rebounded in his last outing Wednesday.

