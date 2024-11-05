Hunter, Foster score 17 points each, combine for 5 3s to lead Clemson over Charleston Southern 91-64

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Chase Hunter and Myles Foster scored 17 points apiece to lead Clemson to a 91-64 victory over Charleston Southern in the season opener for both teams. Hunter and Illinois State transfer Foster were each 6 of 8 from the field and a combined 5-for-5 shooting from long range. Viktor Lakhin added 12 points for Clemson. The Tigers shot 32 of 65 (49%) from the field and had 16 assists, with four players having at least three. Lamar Oden Jr. scored 15 points to lead Charleston Southern.

