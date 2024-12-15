Hunter Erickson hits 4 3s, scores 18 as Utah beats Radford 81-63

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Hunter Erickson hit 4 of 6 from 3-point range and finished with 18 points, Gabe Madsen added 15 points and seven assists to help Utah beat Radford 81-63. Lawson Lovering scored 12 for Utah (7-2). Truth Harris hit a 3-pointer to give Radford a 3-2 lead with 18:11 left in the first half but Lovering answered with a layup 36 seconds later and Runnin’ Utes led the rest of the way. Erickson, Mason Madsen and Gabe Madsen each made a 3-pointer in a 69-second span to give Utah a 10-point lead just over 5 minutes into the game and Erickson hit another 3 to make it 22-7 with 12 minutes to go until halftime. Jarvis Moss scored 18 points and Brandon Maclin added 15 for the Highlanders.

