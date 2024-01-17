Hunter Dickinson scores 21 as No. 3 Kansas cruises past Oklahoma St. 90-66

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson had 21 points and seven rebounds, and No. 3 Kansas rolled past Oklahoma State 90-66. Kevin McCullar Jr. scored 18 points, KJ Adams Jr. scored 16 for the Jayhawks. Johnny Furphy matched a season high by scoring all 15 of his points in the first half. Kansas shot 62%. Bryce Thompson led Oklahoma State with 20 points. He surpassed 1,000 career points after entering the night with 986. Javon Small, Oklahoma State’s season leader with nearly 15 points per game, finished with two on 1-for-10 shooting as the Cowboys dropped their fourth straight.

