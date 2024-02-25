Hunter Dickinson scores 20 to lead Kansas past Texas 86-67

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson scored 20 points, KJ Adams had 16 and No. 9 Kansas beat Texas 86-67. All five Kansas starters scored in double figures as Johnny Furphy contributed 16, Dajuan Harris had 14 and Nicolas Timberlake scored 13. Kansas separated midway through the first half with a 12-0 run to take a 28-15 lead which was highlighted by two jams by Furphy and Timberlake. The Jayhawks took a 45-25 halftime lead. Texas was led by Tyrese Hunter and Dillon Mitchell with 12 points each.

