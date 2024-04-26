Hunter Dickinson announces his return to KU. Jayhawks also sign Alabama 3-point shooter from portal

Kansas star center Hunter Dickinson has announced he will return for a final season with the Jayhawks. Coach Bill Self also announced he has signed a fourth player from the transfer portal in Rylan Griffen, a starter on the Alabama team that reached the NCAA Final Four. Dickinson was a first-team All-Big 12 pick and conference newcomer of the year after averaging 17.9 points and 10.8 rebounds per game in his first season with the Jayhawks after transferring from Michigan.

