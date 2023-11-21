Hunter Dickinson and top-ranked Kansas beat Chaminade 83-56 at Maui Invitational

HONOLULU (AP) — Hunter Dickinson had 31 points and 11 rebounds and No. 1 Kansas beat Chaminade 83-56 in a first-round game of the Maui Invitational. The Jayhawks (4-0) led throughout and shot a blistering 60% from the field. They held the Silverswords (1-3) to 33.9% shooting. Chaminade, a Division II school in Honolulu with an enrollment of 2,342 students, was unable to muster an upset against the nation’s top-ranked team, as it did nearly 41 years ago against Ralph Sampson-led Virginia. Jamir Thomas, Ross Reeves and Wyatt Lowell scored 12 points apiece for Chaminade.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.