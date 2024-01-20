Hunter Cattoor, Sean Pedulla lead Virginia Tech to 84-78 victory over North Carolina State

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Hunter Cattoor scored 19 points, Sean Pedulla had 13 points and eight assists, and Virginia Tech defeated North Carolina State 84-78. A 3-pointer by Pedulla gave Virginia Tech a 56-54 lead with seven minutes left in the second half. It was the last of 15 lead changes and came near the middle of a stretch in which the Hokies made eight shots in a row, the last two being a pair of 3-pointers by Cattoor that gave the Hokies a 70-58 lead. A layup by Mohamed Diarra got the Wolfpack within 75-69 with 1:37 remaining, but Virginia Tech made 7 of 8 free throws down the stretch to wrap up the win.

